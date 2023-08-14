Gadar 2: Was Sunny Deol hesitant to do handpump scene in the Anil Sharma directorial? Actor reveals

Gadar 2, the second installment of the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles has already hit the big screens and is currently sweeping the box office with its impressive performance. The film also features Utkarsh Sharma in the lead who plays the role of Tara Singh and Sakina’s now grown-up son, Jeetey. The film’s songs have also effectively generated significant excitement among the audience. The touch of 22-year-old nostalgia adds a substantial impact to the film. With the film now released in theaters, it's receiving incredibly positive feedback from viewers. Amidst all the positive buzz and nostalgia around the film, Sunny Deol opened up about recreating his iconic handpump scene in the sequel. Here’s what he said.

Sunny Deol speaks about recreating his iconic handpump scene in Gadar 2

During a press conference held today on 14th August 2023, Sunny Deol was asked about his iconic handpump scene to which the Farz actor replied, “Pehle jab bhi koi cheez ho chuki ho use karne se main jhijakta hu, dobara karne ke liye. Lekin jis tarah se Sharma ji (Anil Sharma) ne kaha ki hum iss tarah se karenge toh uska jo sequence humara bana, it was very interesting. And jab shoot kar rahe the, humein pata tha hum kya kar rahe the and humein pata tha (Earlier, whenever something had already been done, I hesitated to use it again, to do it once more. But the way Sharma Mr. Anil Sharma explained that we would approach it in this manner, the sequence we created from it, was very intriguing. And when we were shooting, we knew what we were doing and we were aware).”

He also added, “Obviously ye aisi cheez hai har aadmi handpump ke alawa Gadar mein aur kuch baat nahi karta toh sabke dimaag mein handpump aisa phasa hua hai (laughs) ki log bhool jate hai ki ye ek prem katha hai. Toh isiliye humne usko aise istemal kiya (Obviously, the handpump is such an iconic thing that if someone does talk about 'Gadar', that is the only thing that pops up in their mind (laughs). People tend to forget that this is a love story. So that's why we used it in that way).

Work Front

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2, which hit theaters on August 11th. Additionally, Deol has upcoming projects lined up, which include Baap alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, as well as Apne 2 alongside Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Screening of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer in Noida gets halted; here's why