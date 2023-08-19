Gadar 2: What would Ameesha Patel change in Sunny Deol and her movie? Actress reveals

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are on cloud nine as their most-recent outing, Gadar 2, is going great guns and the box office. The sequel to their 2001 blockbuster romantic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, is receiving immense love from audiences of all ages. The movie that sees Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel stepping into the shoes of their iconic characters, Tara Singh and Sakina, after 22 years, Gadar 2 also stars Director Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma, as Jeetey. Now, when the entire nation is gripped by the Gadar fever, the leading lady of Gadar 2 – Ameesha Patel, has opened up about that one thing that she would like to change in the movie.

Here’s what Ameesha Patel said about the change in Gadar 2

In a recent interview with ETimes, when Ameesha Patel was asked about one thing that she wished makers could have done differently with Gadar 2 and what she would like to change in the film, to which the actor replied, “Nothing really but I wish I was the editor. I would have edited and re-edited few things and made it maybe crisper."

When asked about her reaction to Gadar 2 success, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star responded, "It is phenomenal, crazy, and unbelievable, it’s like history is recreating itself all over again. It’s a bit hard to digest, it is still sinking in because we knew that the audiences love Tara and Sakina and we know that the audience has lived with them for 22 years but this outburst of love is very overwhelming.”

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the leading roles. It also stars Manish Wadhwa as the lead antagonist along with Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, and Luv Sinha in supporting roles. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes the story ahead and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey. Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam’s OMG 2, however, the film still managed to become a blockbuster by earning Rs 284 crore in the first week of its release.

