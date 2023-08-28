Gadar 2: When will Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film release on OTT? Director Anil Sharma reveals

Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is having a stellar run at the box office. The film surpassed the Rs 450 crore mark at the domestic box office and is now looking to challenge the lifetime collections of biggies like Baahubali 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Such numbers despite the clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, are a clear indication that the film has been accepted wholeheartedly by the audiences. Many people have already watched the movie more than once in the theaters and are now eagerly waiting to view it on digital platforms. Director Anil Sharma recently provided an update on the OTT release of the film.

Anil Sharma reveals details about the OTT release of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Director Anil Sharma, in a conversation with India.com, disclosed information about the digital release of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster movie Gadar 2. He mentioned that the film won't be available on OTT platforms for some time and the fans will have to wait a bit longer as it is running successfully in cinemas. Anil stated, "People won’t get to watch Gadar 2 on OTT anytime soon, as the film is still in the theaters, it will start streaming after 6 to 8 months. Till then, so many people would have already watched the film in theaters, and so many have done so already… We’ve managed to excite the audience, and that’s the biggest success for the film."

More about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film Gadar 2

The movie is a spiritual sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2001 and turned out to be a huge success. Sunny reprises the role of Tara Singh, while Ameesha plays his wife Sakeena. The story is set during the turbulent times of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, where Tara Singh travels across borders to save his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) from their clutches. The supporting cast of the movie features Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra among others. The music album, including renditions of iconic songs ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, is also a big hit. Catch Gadar 2 in a theater near you!

