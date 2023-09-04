Gadar 2's Simrat Kaur had a literal 'Aankho Mein Teri moment' with Shah Rukh Khan at film's success bash-PIC

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been breaking records at the box office. The film has emerged as a blockbuster, and the team of Gadar 2 couldn’t be happier. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur among others. A few days ago, numerous A-listers of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and others attended the success bash of Gadar 2. Pictures from the bash had gone viral. Now, Simrat Kaur has shared pictures with SRK and Dharmendra from the bash and shared a note on how she had a fan girl moment.

Simrat Kaur’s fangirl moment with Shah Rukh Khan at Gadar 2 success bash

Simrat Kaur took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself with Shah Rukh Khan at the Gadar 2 bash. She is seen hugging King Khan, and the joy on her face is absolutely unmissable. She shared the picture along with the song Ajab Si from Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om. In her caption, she wrote that she literally had an ‘ankhon mein teri’ moment upon seeing SRK. “I literally had "Aankhon mein teri Ajab si ajab si adaayein hain" moment yesterday night seeing the king of hearts @iamsrk sir..."Dreams do come true", she wrote.

Meanwhile, Simrat also shared a picture with Sunny Deol’s father and veteran actor Dharmendra, and wrote how lucky she feels to have met him. “brightest of brightest star …legend of legends the one and only heartthrob of Indian cinema @aapkadharam I’m so lucky i got chance to meet you sir.” Check out the pictures below.

Meanwhile, at Gadar 2's success bash, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were seen posing together. Sunny and Shah Rukh, who have worked together in the 1993 film Darr, were rumored to be not on talking terms for a long time. However, looks like all is okay between the two, and they are back to being friends now. Internet went gaga over pictures of Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan together.

Other pictures from the bash also showed Salman Khan posing with Dharmendra. Meanwhile, SRK and Aamir Khan were seen posing with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

