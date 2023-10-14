Gadar 2's Sunny Deol doesn't understand why people consume alcohol: 'Maine try kiya tha to be part of society'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.



Veteran actor Sunny Deol is currently absorbing the adulation pouring in for him for his latest venture Gadar 2. While the actor garnered eyeballs for his performance in the movie, he has now opined on alcohol consumption stating that he avoids drinking. Furthermore, his son Rajveer recalled an incident when Sunny got to know about his alcohol consumption mentioning how he was caught because of his breath.

Sunny Deol expresses opinion on alcohol consumption

During a recent conversation with Mashable India, Sunny Deol discussed the topic of alcohol consumption and stated how he does not understand why people consume something that stinks, tastes bitter, and initiates a headache. Stating this as the reason why he prefers to remain non-alcoholic, Sunny mentioned further that he has tried it in the past during a visit to England “to be part of the society.”

Rajveer Deol shares incident when Sunny caught him being drunk

Rajveer Deol, who also featured in the interview along with his father, recalled a story when his father had caught him being drunk. Sharing the story, Rajveer stated that Sunny was asleep when he went to pick something near his bed. Since he had left his charger there, he ended up tripping on it and that made Sunny think he was drunk, shared Rajveer. He also stated how he had beer at the time and Sunny caught him because of his breath.

Giving a reaction to the same, Sunny Deol further said, “I didn’t know when both my sons started drinking. This has been the case in my house always. My father didn’t know many things about me. Like this, the children stay a little disciplined. A child will do what he has to do.” He also added how he comes from a strict family but always had the space to do whatever he wanted, though his inclination never went towards alcohol.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol to collaborate with makers of Pushpa? Here’s what we know