Gadar 2's Sunny Deol gives sneak-peek into pizza party with dad Dharmendra in the US; Esha Deol is all hearts

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Gadar 2. Sequel to 2001’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Sunny’s on-screen charm has been lapped up and appreciated by the audiences immensely. While the actor is known for his dedication to his work, he is also a loving son. He recently shared a picture on social media with his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, from their weekend getaway. They are currently in the US. Here;s a closer look at it.

Sunny Deol shares picture on Instagram as he enjoys pizza with his father Dharmendra

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, actor Sunny Deol shared a glimpse into his loving relationship with father Dharmendra as he posted a picture of them enjoying their pizza in US. Sunny captioned the photo, “Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.” The father son duo looked adorable as ever in the picture, wherein veteran actor Dharamendra can be seen taking a bite of pizza. While Dharmendra sported a denim shirt and a black hat, our Gadar actor striked a pose wearing a white t-shirt, blue hat and a pair of sunglasses as he looked super handsome. Looks like, Sunny's pizza party with his dad is a well-deserved celebration of his success in Gadar 2. Actress Esha Deol also reacted to the photo as she shared a heart emoticon.

Fans can’t keep calm as the father-son duo capture their attention

While the Yamla Pagla Deewana actors “peacefully” enjoyed their pizza, fans flooded their Instagram comment section after the former posted a picture. While a fan commented, “Pizza party”, another fan rejoiced at their picture by saying, “Aww... beautiful bonding of you and your dad. Wishing Uncle loads of love, happiness, laughter, great health, and best wishes always. Have a pleasant stay!”. Other comments read, “Have a great day”, “Sunny ji ...love from Indonesia” and “Best jodi in world papa and beta (Best father-son pair in the world).”

Sunny Deol on the work front

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 has been a critical and commercial success, and Sunny's performance has been praised by critics and audiences alike. In addition to Gadar 2, Sunny also has two other films in the pipeline. He will be starring in Baap, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty. He will also be starring in the remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Joseph.

