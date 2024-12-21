Gadar 3: Nana Patekar reacts to playing villain opposite Sunny Deol in upcoming biggie; 'Kahaani kuch uss tarah ki...'

Bollywood legend Nana Patekar is gearing up for his upcoming film Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, the visionary behind Gadar. Recently, rumors had circulated suggesting that Patekar would play the villain opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar 3. However, Nana has now hinted at his role in a way that suggests the story will unfold with him being from one world while Sunny’s character belongs to another. It looks like Patekar's involvement will add an exciting new layer to the much-anticipated sequel.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar was asked about the rumors surrounding Gadar 3. The question referred to speculations that he might be cast as the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol, with discussions reportedly taking place between the two.

Nana Patekar responded with a playful twist, suggesting that if he were to play the villain opposite Sunny Deol, it wouldn’t make sense for Sunny to beat him up in a fight, as the story would need to set them up as being from different worlds. He hinted that they could sort it out later, adding that while he had spoken to Anil Sharma, nothing had been confirmed yet.

Nana Patekar gave a witty response when asked about playing the villain opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar 3. He humorously questioned how audiences would react to seeing him get beaten by Sunny in a fight. For such a scenario to work, he suggested, the story would need to establish that they come from completely different worlds. He said, “Kahaani kuch uss tarah ki honi chahiye ki mein waha ka hu, wo yaha ka hai.”

He further added that they would figure it out later, saying that they could discuss it between themselves when the time comes. He also mentioned that he had talked to Anil Sharma about it, but as of now, nothing had been finalized.

Earlier, in the interview with the same portal, Anil Sharma spoke about his upcoming film Vanvaas, where he shared some intriguing details about the possibility of Nana Patekar joining Gadar 3. When asked if he had considered adding a character for the senior actor in the next installment of the blockbuster, the director revealed that he had already discussed the idea with Nana.

He mentioned that he had told the actor he would think about it. While he acknowledged that Gadar 3 is currently at a stage where changes are not feasible, Sharma expressed that if an opportunity arises where Nana could fit into the film, it would be a fantastic addition.

Earlier this year, Anil Sharma exclusively shared with Pinkvilla that preparations for Gadar 3 are in full swing, with the script still being worked on. During the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, Sharma revealed that Gadar 3 is set to release in 2026, confidently stating, "Aaegi part 3 bhi aaegi 2026 me bol k jaa raha hu."

