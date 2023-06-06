Gadar: Ek Prem Katha; How did makers restore the biggest blockbuster for a re-release? Find out

Zee Studios recently announced the re-release of the iconic film "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. In no time, the news took social media by storm and exhilarated the fans to a whole new peak. The makers also announced that the film will be released in 4K Resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format. This special edition of the film will bring back the magic of this beloved classic with enhanced visual quality and an immersive viewing experience. The film is all set to be re-released in theatres on 9th June 2023.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to re-release in theatres

The video shared by the production house showcased how the production house went above and beyond by adding new features to the film to give an extravagant cinematic experience to the fans. Speaking about this, CBO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema lovers. By adding the advancements in the technical aspects of the film, we wanted to give the fans a chance to relive the iconic film with a visually astonishing and larger-than-life experience. We are extremely excited to present 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format, it will allow fans across the nation to witness the magic and power of this timeless classic before they witness the continuation of the story in Gadar 2 on 11th August 2023.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha showcases the powerful love story set against the backdrop of the partition of India and Pakistan. The visual effects were carefully integrated to enhance the visual experience without compromising the film's nostalgic essence, the sound of "Gadar" underwent a thorough restoration process. All the footage, visual effects shots, sound, and background music were compiled and rendered into the final 4K version.

Since 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has achieved a cult classic status and paved its way in the hearts of millions of people. With the decision of the 4K resolution upgrade, Zee Studios will preserve this iconic blockbuster in cinematic history, making it more refreshing and even more visually pleasing for the older as well as the newer generations.