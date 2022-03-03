Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s sequel to retain original songs? Here’s what Sunny Deol has to say

Ever since the news of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s sequel came out fans have been jumping with joy. The thought of seeing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel yet again fighting for love in this Indo-Pak story is amazing. Well, although the story of the movie was the highlight and it still remains to be etched in our hearts but one of the biggest USP of the movie was the songs. They still remain to be in many of the fan's playlists. But now we have got our hands on one of the most amazing news and that is the filmmaker of the sequel is planning to reboot some of the songs from the original.

Yes! You heard that right. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had some of the most popular tracks like Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Ja Kale Kawan that has the capability to make us dance even today. It is reported that Anil Sharma plans to reboot some of the songs from the original album for the sequel. Talking about this to Times Of India, Sunny Deol hinted that Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Ja Kale Kawan might just be a part of Gadar 2. He revealed that Gadar was a musical because his character Tara Singh was driven by music and his sense of music would not change even in the sequel.

Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha revealed that music was the heartbeat of the original movie and their idea is to ensure that the audience does not go home disappointed with the sequel. They should feel as close to this story as they felt with the original. The makers do not wish to ever spoil the legacy of the original. “Music will be an integral part of Tara Singh’s journey, this time, too.”

The sequel to the film has gone on floors after a gap of 20 years in North India, taking the story ahead from where the first one left us. The sequel, being shot at locations in Himachal Pradesh among others, reportedly picks up from the point when the couple is reunited and returns home in India.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol presents ‘Tara Singh’ once again after 20 years in Gadar 2 first look poster; See pic