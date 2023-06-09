Gadar re-releases in theatres: Sunny Deol’s fans go gaga as he recites his iconic dialogue from the film-WATCH

The 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, is a special movie for Indian cinema lovers. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. After the massive critical acclaim of Gadar, the makers are back with its sequel- Gadar 2, which will star Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. Meanwhile, ahead of Gadar 2 release, its prequel Gadar hit the theatres once again today. The film was re-released on June 9 in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format. Sunny Deol was spotted at a theatre in New Delhi, and was seen reciting an iconic dialogue from the film. Needless to say, his fans went gaga over him!

Sunny Deol recites his iconic dialogue from Gadar

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Sunny Deol is seen in a packed theatre. Sunny Deol was seen addressing his fans, and he recited his famous dialogue from Gadar. He said, “Hindustan Zindabad hai, Zindabad tha, aur Zindabad rahega!” leaving his fans cheering for him. He then thanked his fans, and thanked them for showering their love. Sunny Deol was seen in a white shirt layered with a blue blazer, paired with denims. The video left fans super-excited for Gadar 2.

While one fan commented, “Sunny paji the best,” while another one wrote, “Gadar movie super hit h gadar 2 Blockbuster hogi exited cinema hall me 11 August.” Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, the first look poster of Gadar 2 was unveiled by makers on 26th January 2023. Sunny Deol revealed that the film will release in cinemas on 11th August 2023. “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega!This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023,” he wrote.

