Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida Out: Alia Bhatt is here to rule with her garba

The moment that all the fans had been eagerly waiting for since yesterday is finally here. Yesterday, Alia Bhatt had taken to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of the first song from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Dholida. Looking at it the excitement level of fans were on cloud 9. But, as promised, the makers have released the first song from the film and we bet it will force you to wear your dancing shoes and get on the dance floor.

It was clear from the teaser that Alia Bhatt will be seen doing garba in the song. Wearing a white saree with a bun covered with flowers, the actress looks perfectly in her Gangubai avatar. Staying true to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur the background is lit up, there are several girls matching their steps with Alia. Also, the dance moves of the actress will pump up your energy. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, “An absolute dream come true to dance on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music. My heart forever beats to Dholida.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, recently according to reports in India Today, Gangubai Kathiawadi that is all set to release on February 25, has been awarded a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but with some minor cuts. Reportedly, after the total changes made in the film, the duration has only been reduced by a minute or two. A scene that features India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, embedding a rose on Gangubai, has been modified.

