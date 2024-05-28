Gajendra Chauhan recalls when Payal Kapadia protested against his appointment as FTII chairperson; 'She has never... '

It was last week when Payal Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker to bring home the coveted Grand Prix award. She was honored at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine as Light. An alumna of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India, Payal’s 2015 fiasco has been circulating on the internet ever since she won big.

What is the FTII controversy involving Payal Kapadia?

It was in 2015 when Payal was among many students who protested against the appointment of actor-politician Gajendra Chauhan as FTII’s chairperson. According to them, Gajendra’s achievements were nowhere parallel to that of past FTII governing council and his appointment was seeming "politically colored".

This being one of the longest protests in the history of FTII saw some students confronting and confining the then-FTII Director Prashant Pathrabe as well. The Pune Police had later cracked down and arrested some students. An FIR and chargesheet were filed against several protestors including Payal Kapadia.

A total of 35 students were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 143, 147, 149, 323, 353, and 506 which dealt with offenses related to unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, and rioting - some of them being non-bailable. Payal Kapadia's documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing loosely showed this historic FTII protest.

Gajendra Chauhan congratulates Payal Kapadia on her Cannes win

While speaking to PTI, the Mahabharat actor said, "Congratulations to her, and I feel proud that I was the chairman at the time when she was doing the course there.” When he was asked to comment on Payal’s protest against his appointment, Gajendra added, "She has never said anything about me. What can I say then?"

Chauhan who served as FTII’s chairperson from January 7, 2016, to March 2, 2017, claimed that the protest was not against him. He revealed, “It was against the director and the administration. I was appointed by the government of India. I did a lot of work at FTII and the media has never reported about any of it.”

For the unversed, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting nominates the FTII chairperson and that post is currently being held by R Madhavan.

There were also reports of Gajendra stepping down from his position amid roaring controversy back then. Reacting to it, he clarified, “I was never sacked, I completed my tenure. Some say Gajendra Chauhan resigned, I never resigned.”

More about Payal Kapadia’s big win at Cannes 2024

All We Imagine As Light was a story about Two nurses and was India’s first film in 30 years to compete at the Cannes main competition. The last being Shaji N Karun's 1994 Malayalam movie Swaham. Despite whatever happened in the past, Payal is truly grateful for studying at FTII and considers it an important part of her learning of cinema.

Addressing a press conference post-Cannes win, Payal quoted as per PTI, “We watched films from all over the world there, we studied cinema from everywhere. Maybe that's crept into how I like to make films. Maybe that then becomes a language that the Western audience can be more open to because I think we have our own vocabulary in cinema and it's very self-contained in India.”

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.

