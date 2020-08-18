Gajraj Rao congratulates Kareena Kapoor Khan on her pregnancy with a Badhaai Ho meme ft Saif, Taimur & Ibrahim

Days after Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy, several memes have been doing the rounds on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have been making the headlines these days ever since they have announced their second pregnancy. Yes! The Pataudi couple, who are proud parents of son Taimur Ali Khan, will soon be welcoming another child. Ever since the news of Kareena’s pregnancy was announced, social media was inundated with congratulatory messages. In fact, it also sparked a meme fest on social media as several memes went viral regarding Bebo’s second pregnancy. Interestingly, Gajraj Rao also sent his best wishes to Saif and Kareena as he shared a hilarious meme based on his movie Badhaai Ho.

The meme was about the scene wherein Gajraj was seen breaking the pregnancy news of his wife to his grown-up sons. Interestingly, Gajraj featured as Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta was seen as Kareena, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Shardul Rana were seen as and Taimur. The meme has gone viral on social media and netizens found it relatable as Saif is set to welcome his fourth child at the age of 50.

Take a look at Badhaai Ho meme for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently grabbed the eyeballs during Saif’s 50th birthday celebration. The lady was seen dressed in a stylish kaftan and was slaying it with her maternity style. Talking about the work front, Bebo has two big projects in her kitty at the moment which includes ’s Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

