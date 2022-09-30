Gajraj Rao REVEALS he was initially scared to say yes for Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Maja Ma'; Here is why

As reported by news agency IANS, Rao revealed that initially he was scared of saying yes to the project because it was shot in the thick of the pandemic when the general populace still didn't know much about the mode of transmission and the safety protocols to put into practice.

Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao is one of the most critically appreciated actors of the Bollywood film industry. Known for being a part of films like Badhaai Ho , Lootcase, Ray to name a few, his performances in films have been lauded by almost everybody. And now, the Bandit Queen actor is looking forward to his performance in the film ‘Maja Ma’ starring Madhuri Dixit in the titular role. Rao, who is currently busy in promotions of ‘Maja Ma’, opened up why he was initially scared to give his nod for his role in the film.

Talking about it, the Badhaai Ho actor said, "In the midst of a pandemic, I was scared to take up a project. I wasn't very sure if I should do it. It had never happened that we all had to stay indoors, closed inside our homes for months."

Calling the film a "celebration of life", Rao, as reported by IANS, mentioned, "So, to do a project at such a stressful time, but still having a blast with the terrific people working alongside you, and having it turn out so well, is an experience I shall never forget. It was such a celebration of life. 'Maja Ma' wasn't a regular film being shot at regular times, yet we never realized all of the tension because we were truly enjoying ourselves."

Rao elaborated on his role in the film Maja Ma and how he felt about doing the same.

Talking about his role in the movie as Manohar Patel, Gajraj said, "When this role was narrated to me, it wasn't clearly told that this character is the husband's part or a hero's part. My role was said to be a life partner. The entire flavour of the character was one of a life partner. Someone who would face everything that comes their partner's way with them, regardless of how good or bad it is."

About the film

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Maja Ma' stars Madhuri Dixit in a titular role, with Gajraj Rao as a supporting actor. The film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat. The film will be available to be viewed on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.