Gajraj Rao shares why he doesn’t feel bad about staying in 5 star hotels; ‘I’ve worked hard for 25-30 years'

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao discussed his financial security after working in the film industry for many years. He openly claimed to love lavishly spending on himself and his family with luxury phones, vacationing in 5-star hotels, and traveling in business class. Following his days of theatre work in Delhi, Gajraj Rao's career in the industry began in 1994 with a modest role in Shekhar Kapur's film Bandit Queen. He rose to prominence as a supporting actor in films such as Talvar, Blackmail, and TVF's Fathers and Tech Conversations with Dad. However, it was his performance in Badhaai Ho alongside Neena Gupta that garnered him considerable accolades and attention.

Gajraj Rao opens up about financial security after years of hard work

Reflecting on his path, Gajraj Rao recently offered his thoughts on financial security on Varun Duggi's podcast. He expressed his joy at obtaining financial stability after 25-30 years of hard effort in the sector. Gajraj Rao openly claimed to have a penchant for luxury like pricey phones, extravagant trips, and staying at upscale hotels.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor said, “I like having financial security now because I’ve worked hard for 25-30 years. I like expensive phones, travelling, and staying in nice hotels, I have no shame in admitting this. I don’t want to feel bad about staying in 5-star hotels and travelling business class.”

He emphasized that he had no qualms about indulging in these pleasures because he wanted the best for himself and his family. Furthermore, he said that the necessity of not having to hesitate or be concerned about basic necessities such as healthcare costs.

Gajraj Rao talks about facing financial troubles and refusing to cut fees

Gajraj Rao admitted that he had previously encountered financial troubles and had had to work many jobs to maintain himself.

The subject came up during the chat when Gajraj mentioned an incident in which a casting director asked him to cut his rates. Refusing to do so, Gajraj Rao cited his previous professional troubles as his explanation, viewing it as his "homework" to properly value his worth.

On the work front, Rao was last seen in Kartik Aaryan's film Satyaprem Ki Katha, playing Kartik's father. Kiara Advani also appeared in the film. Gajraj Rao will also act in Ajay Devgn's forthcoming flick Maidaan.

