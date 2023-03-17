Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'ma' as she reacts to her Heart of Stone co-star's birthday photo dump

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday recently with her family in London. After wrapping up her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir, Alia jetted off to her favourite destination. On Thursday, Alia took to social media and offered a glimpse of her birthday celebration with her family and friends. The talented actress shared pictures with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt but refrained from posting her daughter Raha's picture. Interestingly, Alia's birthday post grabbed her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot's attention.

Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt's birthday post

Alia shared a bunch of pictures with her fans that featured her spending time with her family. In one of the pictures, she was seen adorably posing with Ranbir. A picture also showed Alia making a wish before cutting her birthday cake. Along with the pictures, Alia wrote, "T H I R T Y" followed by a sun emoji.

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans were seen reacting to it. Even Gal Gadot wished the new mommy in town. She called Alia 'ma'. She wrote, "Happy birthday ma" followed by heart and kiss emojis. Have a look:

Gal is often seen reacting to Alia's post. The duo had a great time shooting for Heart of Stone. After wrapping up their film, Alia was seen praising Gal for her constant support. While speaking to Variety earlier, the actress revealed how the team made it seamless and comfortable for her on the sets. Alia was pregnant while she shot for her first action movie. She added, "It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film will be released on July 28. She will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, her Hollywood debut film will also release on Netflix.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt dons pink Balenciaga sweater for her 30th birthday celebration; Can you guess its WHOPPING cost?