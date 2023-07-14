Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan can't stop laughing on Heart of Stone co- star Alia Bhatt in NEW video; Here's why

Heart of Stone's star-studded cast, which includes Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Gal Gadot, is actively promoting the film as its release date approaches. In a recent video shared by Gal Gadot on her Instagram, the trio together with Matthias Schweighöfer, dropped hints about their film in 15 seconds without giving any spoilers. However, Alia’s fumble and funny noises while giving the hints left her co-stars in splits.

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan talk about Heart of Stone in new video

The video started with Gal Gadot saying “We are the cast of Heart of Stone”. Alia followed by, "We are going to attempt to try and tell you everything you need to know about the film in 15 seconds, without any spoilers." The cast then used different terms to describe the film. Jamie started with ‘explosions’, while Gal said ‘parachute ski jumping’ then Alia said ‘Gal Gadot’ and Matthias said ‘MI6’. This conversation continued with more terms like ‘Jack of Hearts’, ‘Sabotage’, and ‘Poisoned knife fight’ which Alia mispronounced and giggled over. As the 15 seconds timer was about to end and it was her turn again, instead of saying a word, Alia made weird funny noises. This had Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan bursting out into laughter.

Gal captioned the post with, “15 seconds is not enough!!!”. The fans found Alia endearing and were left impressed with Alia’s attempt at not faking an accent.

About Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan in the lead, is being helmed by director Tom Harper. The film is centered on Gal’s character Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative who has to protect an invaluable weapon from a mysterious hacker, Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt). The trailer of the film was launched at the Tudum 2023 event in Brazil. The film will release on Netflix on August 11.

