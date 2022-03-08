Gal Gadot REACTS to Alia Bhatt's post announcing Hollywood debut alongside her

Alia Bhatt’s career graph is indeed on a rise. After the success of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is now ready for her Hollywood debut alongside A-listers Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for a Netflix original. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared a screenshot of the tweet shared by Deadline announcing the ‘Highway’ actress’ English-language debut in spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The Bollywood family cheered for Alia as soon as the news surfaced online. Anil Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, B-town celebs bombarded Alia’s post with best wishes.

Even Alia’s Hollywood co-star Gal Gadot reacted to Alia’s post with a simple yet sweet comment to encourage her. The Wonder Woman star left a “raised-hands” emoticon on Alia’s post. The comment received hundreds of likes within just a few hours of posting. Earlier, today Bollywood film critic, Taran Adarsh also shared the news via Twitter handle and wrote, “ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM... #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone... #TomHarper is directing the pic.”

Take a look:

Reportedly, Tom Harper is directing ‘Heart of Stone’, while Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have written the script. The upcoming film will feature Alia Bhatt alongside Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey fame Jamie Dornan. The film is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

