Gal Gadot sends best wishes to her Heart Of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt as she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt broke a million hearts this week as she tied the knot with her longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor. It was an intimate, traditional wedding for the lovebirds which was attended by their respective family and close friends. And now, the new bride has been treating fans with beautiful pics from her wedding festivities and each pic is going viral on social media. Amid this, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot’s wish for Alia Bhatt has been grabbing a lot of attention.

To note, Alia created a massive buzz on social media this morning as she shared a beautiful glimpse of her mehendi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor. The pics were all about love, laughter and celebrations and featured the couple’s special moments with their loved ones. Soon, several celebs took to social media and showered love on the newlyweds. Joining them, Gal Gadot also sent love to Ranbir and Alia. Taking to the comment section, the Wonder Woman actress wrote, “Congratulations” along with a heart emoticon. For the uninitiated, Alia will be seen sharing the screen with Gal Gadot in Tom Harper’s Heart of Stone which will mark her big Hollywood debut. The movie will also star Jamie Dornan in the lead.

Take a look at Gal Gadot’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Ranjan, Sophie Choudry, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, etc had also sent love to the newlyweds. According to media reports, Alia and Ranbir will be heading to South Africa for their honeymoon. Talking about the work front, the couple will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial Brahmastra. The fantasy drama is slated to release on September 9.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt smiles as she performs a wedding ritual, Ranbir Kapoor can't take his eyes off her in new PICS