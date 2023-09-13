‘Gale milte hai’: How Shah Rukh Khan reacted as Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood heaped praise on him for Jawan

Atlee Kumar’s Hindi directorial film Jawan is currently the talk of the town and rightly so. The action-thriller film is still going strong at the box office and heaped praises from critics, cinephiles, and several B-town stars too. Earlier, Sonu Sood and Anupam Kher lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in the movie. Now, King Khan has responded to their lovely posts about him on X (formerly Twitter).

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Anupam Kher praising him

The performance of the ‘King of Romance’ was widely praised online as he played the dual character in Jawan. Earlier, veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed his opinions about the movie and Shah Rukh Khan’s role in it.

Kher had tweeted, “Mere pyaare Shah Rukh! Abhi abhi Amritsar me audience ke sath aapki film jawan dekh kar nikla hun. Lutf aa gaya. Action, picture ka scale, aapki ada aur performance bahut hi umda hai. Ek-do jagah toh maine seeti wagera bhi maar di (My dear Shahrukh! I have just seen your film Jawan with the audience in Amritsar. Enjoyed it. The action, the scale of the picture, your style and performance are very good. At one or two places, I even whistled.) Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and specially to the writer/director @Atlee_dir! Mumbai wapas aakar gale lagake zarur bolunga (After coming back to Mumbai, I will definitely hug you and say) - o pochi, o koki, o popi, o lola!! @iamsrk.”

King Khan responded to Kher’s fun tweet and thanked the veteran actor. He wrote, “Thank you so much AnupamJi. Aapne seeti maar di toh aur kya chahiye?! Chaliye jaldi waapas aaiye aur gale milte hai!!! (You have whistled for me, what else do I want. Come home quickly and let’s hug.) Love u always!!!"

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan said THIS to Sonu Sood praising his performance

Just like Anupam Kher, actor Sonu Sood was also impressed by the Jawan headliner in the movie. Congratulating SRK, Sood wrote, “Kismat badi kutti cheez hoti hai, Saali kabhi bhi palat jaati hai. Lekin JAWAN apni kismat khud likhta hai. Mubarak ho bhai @iamsrk. Keep Ruling. #jawan”

A couple of minutes ago, the Jawan actor retweeted Sood’s tweet and responded, “Thank u @SonuSood. Your wishes mean the world. Kismat palte ya na palte, (Doesn’t matter if my luck changes or not.) it’s good to know I can count on a brother like u!!! Love u”

Take a look:

Talking about Jawan, the Atlee directorial has an impressive and elaborate star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and many more actors. Packed with several intriguing scenes, peppy songs, and action sequences, the mass entertainer is breaking box office records one after the other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra REVEALS similarities between Jawan’s Shah Rukh Khan and Dangal’s Aamir Khan