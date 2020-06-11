  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gallan Goriyan: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur will make you wear your dance shoes with their peppy number

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Gallan Goriyan’ marks John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur’s second collaboration after their 2019 release Batla House.
2244 reads Mumbai
Gallan Goriyan: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur will make you wear your dance shoes with their peppy numberGallan Goriyan: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur will make you wear your dance shoes with their peppy number
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, who have impressed us with their sizzling chemistry in 2019 release Batla House, have been making the headlines these days courtesy their new single Gallah Goriyan.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement