Galliyan Returns: Ek Villain Returns song feat Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani will remind you of Part 1

Ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns has released, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the movie. The Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer have gotten all the fans excited for the film. Another thing that has created a lot of buzz about the film was the song Galliyan Returns. As promised, the song is finally out and we bet it will take you on a nostalgic ride. Galiyan Returns is a modern twist to the old Galliyan starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.