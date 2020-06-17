  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Galwan Valley Face Off: Anushka Sharma mourns soldiers' loss, says it will always 'hurt hard & feel personal'

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar paid their condolences for the martyred soldiers of the Galwan Valley.
9050 reads Mumbai
News,Anushka Sharma,Galwan Valley face offGalwan Valley Face Off: Anushka Sharma mourns soldiers' loss, says it will always 'hurt hard & feel personal'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The violent and deadly clashes between India and China's troops at the Ladakh’s Galwan Valley has been heartbreaking to say the least. With 20 Indian soldiers martyred, the devastating news has left citizens shell shocked reminding them of the grim days during the Uri and Pulwama attacks. Personalities from different backgrounds took to social media to mourn the losses of these martyred soldiers. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar also paid their condolences on social media. 

One of them was actress Anushka Sharma, who hails from an Army background. The actress said that the loss of soldiers always feels like a personal one. Sharing a photo, Anushka wrote, "As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan." 

Take a look: 

Kareena also mourned the loss and shared an image on Instagram which read, "Condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives. Thank you all for your sacrifices."

Amitabh Bachchan shared a black screenshot on Instagram and dedicated the popular song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo to the martyrs. He wrote, “Zara aankh me bharlo pani; jo shaheed huye hain unki zara yaad karo kurbani. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RIP

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam and others pay tribute to the Indian army personnel martyred in Ladakh

On China's side, multiple reports state that at least 45 Chinese soldiers have been killed or injured in the incident which took place after weeks of tension simmering at the border.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement