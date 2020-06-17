Galwan Valley Face Off: Anushka Sharma mourns soldiers' loss, says it will always 'hurt hard & feel personal'

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar paid their condolences for the martyred soldiers of the Galwan Valley.

The violent and deadly clashes between India and China's troops at the Ladakh’s Galwan Valley has been heartbreaking to say the least. With 20 Indian soldiers martyred, the devastating news has left citizens shell shocked reminding them of the grim days during the Uri and Pulwama attacks. Personalities from different backgrounds took to social media to mourn the losses of these martyred soldiers. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, also paid their condolences on social media.

One of them was actress , who hails from an Army background. The actress said that the loss of soldiers always feels like a personal one. Sharing a photo, Anushka wrote, "As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan."

Take a look:

Kareena also mourned the loss and shared an image on Instagram which read, "Condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives. Thank you all for your sacrifices."

Amitabh Bachchan shared a black screenshot on Instagram and dedicated the popular song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo to the martyrs. He wrote, “Zara aankh me bharlo pani; jo shaheed huye hain unki zara yaad karo kurbani. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND."

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam and others pay tribute to the Indian army personnel martyred in Ladakh

On China's side, multiple reports state that at least 45 Chinese soldiers have been killed or injured in the incident which took place after weeks of tension simmering at the border.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×