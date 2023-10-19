Ganapath actor Tiger Shroff says he would want REVENGE on Hrithik Roshan; here's WHY

Hrithik Roshan is an actor who has starred in various movies across genres. From playing a cool con man in Dhoom 2 to portraying the role of a successful mathematician in Super 30, he has done it all. The actor was also part of the 2019 action thriller film War co-starring Tiger Shroff. In the movie, both the actors have a powerful face-off leading to the latter being brutally hurt. Recently in an interview, Tiger spoke about taking revenge on Hrithik Roshan for the physical fight in the movie, if he ever gets a chance.

Tiger Shroff says he would want revenge on Hrithik Roshan

In the 2019 movie War, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, who leads the Elite Shadow Unit of R&AW. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, plays a dual role. While playing the antagonist, Captain Saurabh Patil, he is confronted by Kabir and both of them indulge in a physical brawl. Recently, Shroff was in an interview with India Today where he shared his wish to take revenge on Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir from the movie, in case he ever comes back as a negative character.

He said, “If I come back as the bad character, I would probably want my revenge on Hrithik sir for beating me up so badly. But I look up to him so much that I would probably not.” The Heropanti actor said so after he was questioned about who he would like to have a faceoff with between the characters Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir from the YRF spy-verse.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that War 2 is in the pipeline and will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Allegedly, South Superstar, NTR Jr. will also be sharing screen time with him.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's work front

War went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. After its success, Hrithik Roshan was seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan in 2022. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next project Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

After Heropanti 2, Tiger will be soon seen in Ganapath this year alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon.

