Ganapath First Look Poster OUT: Tiger Shroff impresses with his rugged look; Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff react

The highly anticipated film titled Ganapath - A Hero is Born, featuring the much loved Heropanti pair Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has been in the spotlight ever since its announcement. As the nation is all set to begin the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, on account of the auspicious occasion, today the makers of the film have taken to their social media handles to drop the first look of Tiger Shroff from the film by sharing a poster. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the main role and will hit theatres during Dussehra on October 20, this year.

Tiger Shroff shares his first look from his upcoming film Ganapath

Today, the makers of Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, have finally dropped the first look of Tiger from the film. Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote, “Usko koi kya rokega...jab Bappa ka hai uspe haath. Aa Raha Hai Ganapath… karne ek nayi duniya ki shuruwat

#GanapathAaRahaHai #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct @amitabhbachchan @vashubhagnani #VikasBahl @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @zeemusiccompany @vishalmishraofficial @elliavrram @ziadmbakri @girishkulkarni1 @rahman_actor @shruthymenon @jameel.mumbai @slglobal001 @timman79”.

In the poster featuring Tiger Shroff, the actor appears fierce and strong. His facial expression seems intense, angry and all set for a fight. HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as Tiger dropped the poster, fans and celebrities bombarded his comment section, heaping praises for the poster.

Disha Patani added a string of fire and hands-up emoji. Jackie Shroff wrote, “Bless ya Bhidu”. Riteish Deshmukh also wrote, “Kadakkk,” and added four green heart emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

Apart from the celebrities, fans also expressed their excitement and dropped their comments. One Instagram user wrote, “AMAZING,” along with five fire emojis. One more user wrote, “Banggggggg!,” and added three fire emojis. Another wrote, “MADNESSSS!!!! GOOOD LUCK T!!!!!!,” along with three red heart emojis.

About Ganapath

Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is directed by Vikas Bahl who is the well-known director of films like Queen and Super 30. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl and will hit the silver screen during Dussehra on 20 October and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film brings Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon back together after nine years since their last movie, Heropanti, which was their debut film.

