Ganapath First Look: Tiger Shroff is all set to take on his enemies in a badass avatar in a motion poster

Tiger Shroff promised his fans yesterday that he will release something exciting today and well, he shared the first look of his upcoming actioner, Ganapath-Part 1. The motion poster featuring Tiger as Ganapath will leave you excited.

Actor Tiger Shroff surprised fans last week when he shared a teaser of his upcoming actioner, Ganapath-Part 1. While the teaser poster did not reveal much about the upcoming action film, fans were left excited to see Tiger in a daring avatar once again. On Tuesday, Tiger surprised fans as he dropped the first look of himself as Ganapath and left everyone stoked. Sharing the first look motion poster, Tiger seemed ecstatic. While the previous poster featured Tiger's shirtless avatar, the latest one showcases him to be a massy hero, all set to take on his enemies in style.

Sharing the same, Tiger took to his social media handles and wrote, "Yaaron ka yaar hu , dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook." The film will feature Tiger in the lead and is an action entertainer. While the details about the film are under wraps, the new motion poster gives us a glimpse of a badass avatar of Tiger who is all set to take out his enemies and rule over the throne. In the poster, we get to see Tiger sitting on a chair in a massy style as the city behind seems to be burning up.

The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. It is slated to release in 2022. The earlier poster featured Tiger in a shirtless avatar as he overlooked a burning city. The current one features him comfortably sitting on a throne while the city around him burns. Seeing the first look, fans were left excited and sent good wishes to the handsome action star.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Ganapath first Look:

Besides Ganapath-Part 1, Tiger also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 lined up. Tara Sutaria, who has worked with Tiger in Student Of The year 2, will also be seen in the film as the leading lady. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and it will release on July 16, 2021.

