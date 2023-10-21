Ganapath helmer Vikas Bahl lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s massive box office success; calls him ‘Avenger of industry’

Popular filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath: A Hero Is Born has been making a lot of buzz on social media. The film starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, was released yesterday, October 20. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.

Now, that the film has been released, many are anticipating its box office collection. In a recent interview, the director heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan’s massive box office numbers and stated that expecting such a box office number for Ganapath would be unrealistic.

Vikas Bahl reacts on comparing box office numbers of Ganapath with Shah Rukh Khan's film

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Vikas Bahl hailed Shah Rukh Khan for his substantial blockbusters this year and stated that it would be silly to expect those box office numbers with Ganapath : A Hero Is Born. He admitted that one can never be prepared for it. He was quoted saying, “It's beautiful to see the success of a superstar like him; he is the avenger of the industry. It would be foolish to compare the film, but there will be surprises, and we are extremely hopeful of that. Also, one cannot be overconfident ki ye film chalegi hi chalegi (one cannot be over that this film would definitely work), that overconfident is your biggest downfall.”

Vikas Bahl on collaborating with Tiger Shroff

In addition to this, he also talked about collaborating with Tiger Shroff for the film. He recalled giving narration for an hour post which the actor accepted the film. He further discussed Ganapath’s role in the film, Vikas opined that he always felt that he wasn’t made for action but for fun. It was when he met Tiger, he witnessed the same innocence in him. He further recalled speaking to the actor’s mother and sharing that the actor had performed much better than he expected. He stated that only Tiger could fit the role.

While the film hit the theaters on October 20, on the special occasion, Tiger was seen visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The actor was seen dressed in a full traditional outfit, with a white floral kurta and orange scarf. The actor was also seen greeting his fans with folded hands as he walked out of the temple.

Vikas Bahl’s directorial dystopian action thriller featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan was released today. The film has received rave reviews on social media.

ALSO READ: Ganapath Twitter Review: Netizens laud Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s thriller for its ‘rollercoaster storyline’