Ganapath: Kriti Sanon’s FIRST LOOK from Tiger Shroff starrer features her in action-packed avatar

This Ganesh Chaturthi, brace yourself for a cinematic revelation that promises to redefine the way you perceive Kriti Sanon! Starring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Ganapath: A Hero is Born is a mass entertainer that promises to transport audiences into a futuristic world. Following the poster launch of Tiger Shroff, this latest revelation of Kriti Sanon’s look takes the film's anticipation to new heights. In her raw and rugged action-packed avatar, Kriti Sanon hints at a remarkable transformation bound to leave audiences spellbound. This thrilling glimpse assures viewers that Ganapath - A Hero is Born is a roller-coaster ride of action, emotions, and entertainment.

Kriti Sanon’s first look from Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

Kriti Sanon is seen in a look that is different from most of her other films. In the poster of Ganapath, the actress is seen holding nunchucks in her hands, which are covered in bandages. Dressed in a black sleeveless crop top with cargo pants, the actress is seen looking intently at the camera. Sharing the poster Kriti wrote, “She is fierce. She is unstoppable. She is ready to kill. #MeetJassi #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

As soon as she dropped the poster, Kriti’s fans expressed their excitement to see her in an action film. “YOUR FIRST ACTION MOVIE YAYYYYJUSTTT CAN'T WAIT!!!!!” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “your first action film krits!! and you already are slaying CANT WAIT TO SEE MORE OF YOU IN THIS SMEKSY LOOK .” A third fan commented, “Mass poster.”

About Ganapath

The movie promises a visual feast, seamlessly blending heart-pounding action sequences with a captivating musical score, offering an unforgettable cinematic journey. The excitement for this futuristic action thriller has been fueled by the much-anticipated reunion of action superstar Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning Actress, Kriti Sanon after nine years. Their on-screen chemistry is poised to set the silver screen ablaze once again, adding another layer of allure to the film

Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for films like Queen and Super 30. Ganapath is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ganapath First Look Poster OUT: Tiger Shroff impresses with his rugged look; Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff react