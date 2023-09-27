Ganapath New Poster OUT: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are formidable pair; teaser postponed to THIS date

The iconic Heropanti duo is making a comeback, ready to ignite your screens with their scintillating chemistry. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon headline the action-packed entertainer, Ganapath: A Hero is Born, which guarantees to captivate audiences. A fresh poster featuring this dynamic pair has been unveiled, and the teaser, initially slated for release on September 27, has been rescheduled for a later date.

Ganapath’s new poster featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon released

On Wednesday, September 27, the makers of Ganapath: A Hero is Born unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. In the poster, the duo exudes intensity and style, radiating chemistry as Kriti leans on her hero's shoulder, gazing powerfully into the camera. Additionally, a new release date for the film's teaser has been announced. Originally slated for September 27, the teaser will now be released on September 29. Tiger shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, “Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September, 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

Fan reactions to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s poster from Ganapath

Fans wasted no time and flooded the comments section under Tiger and Kriti's posts with praise for the captivating look of the lead pair. They also eagerly expressed their anticipation for the movie. One fan eagerly exclaimed, “Can't waittttttttt! to meet you both finally after sooo long… My babies are all grown up now... From Bablu-Dimpy to Ganapath-Jassi they really have come a long way.” Another user wrote, “Damn what a poster…” while a comment read, “Amazing what a blockbuster hit is coming…” Many others conveyed their excitement using heart and fire emojis.

More about Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s film Ganapath

Ganapath: A Hero is Born is described as a dystopian sports action film directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie also features actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film's theatrical release has been scheduled for October 20, 2023, which coincides with the festival of Dussehra. Both the teaser and the trailer of the movie are highly anticipated by eager audiences.

