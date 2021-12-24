Ganapath: Part 1 Teaser: Tiger Shroff posts glimpse of his fierce look as the film is 1 year away from release

Tiger Shroff has been creating a massive buzz in the town for his upcoming movie Ganapath: Part 1. The action drama will witness Tiger in the titular role and the actor has been working hard for the same. And while his massive fan following is looking forward to the release of Ganapath: Part 1, Tiger has added on to their excitement as he shared the first teaser of this movie as the movie is a year away from its release. For the uninitiated, Ganapath: Part 1 is slated to release on December 23 next year.

Taking to social media, Tiger shared a teaser wherein he was seen leaving everyone stunned with his side flip and laded on top of a destroyed building with swag. The Student of the Year 2 actor was seen flaunting his perfectly chiselled body and was have a fierce look on this face as he was ready to take on the world. In the caption, Tiger wrote, “Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath”.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post:

To note, apart from Tiger, Ganapath: Part 1 will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie had hit the floors in the UK in November and has finished the ‘mammoth schedule’ today. Interestingly, Ganapath: Part 1 will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Kriti after their debut movie Heropanti. Not just Tiger, Kriti will also be seen performing some high octane action sequences in the movie.