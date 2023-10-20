Ganapath: Rajinikanth extends ‘hearty wishes’ to Tiger Shroff and team; War star REACTS

Ganapath comprises a promising star cast that includes Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, and hits the big screen today, on the 20th of October. As the lead actors seem to be pumped with energy for the film’s release, they have also been garnering good wishes from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry. Now, veteran actor Rajinikanth has also poured heartfelt wishes on actor Tiger Shroff and the entire team of the movie as the film hits the big screen today. Check out what the veteran star wrote for the team!

Rajinikanth wishes luck to Tiger Shroff, team of Ganapath

As the film releases today, legendary actor Rajinikanth wished luck to Tiger Shroff, who stars in the movie, and also to the entire team of the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) this morning, the actor penned, “My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success. #tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu.”

Tiger Shroff on collaborating with Kriti Sanon in Ganapath

Actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen essaying the role of Jassi in the film, recently bagged the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards for her movie Mimi.

Tiger Shroff recently congratulated her on her big milestone and also discussed reuniting with the actress after Heropanti, which was released back in 2014. Notably, both the actors had stepped into Bollywood with the film.

Discussing sharing the screen space with Sanon after a 9-year hiatus, Tiger noted, “Firstly, congratulations to Kriti Sanon on the national award. Heropanti mein, tab choti bachi thi, ab superstar ban chuki hai. (In Heropanti, she was a small kid back then, now she has become a superstar).”

He proceeded to mention how it was a wonderful experience to collaborate with her after such a long duration. Stating how she has not changed at all despite becoming a big star today, Tiger also revealed how it felt like they worked together just yesterday.

More about Ganapath

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is a dystopian sports action film. The movie will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

