Ganapath Screening: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon twin in black, Ananya Panday and others join; WATCH

Ganapath, the futuristic action movie is unarguably one of the most anticipated projects of 2023. The project, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker Vikas Bahl, marks the onscreen reunion of the original Heropanti pair, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. As reported earlier, Ganapath is set to hit the screens in two parts, and the first installment is gearing up to release on October 20, 2023, Friday.

Ahead of the grand theatrical release, the makers of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's ambitious project held a grand screening event for the much-awaited in Mumbai, on October 19, Thursday night. Along with the lead pair, many popular stars of Bollywood also attended the Ganapath Part 1 screening event, in style.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon twin in black

The lead pair, who are set to share the screen after a long gap of 9 years, were seen twinning in black outfits as they posed together for pap pictures at the grand screening event of Ganapath. Kriti Sanon looked pretty in a black and white off-shoulder bodycon dress, which she paired with a sleek free hairdo and minimal accessories. The National award-winner completed her look with a pair of black kitten heels and dewy makeup.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, rocked an all-black look at the event. The action star opted for a black fitted sweatshirt, which he paired with matching baggy trousers. The Ganapath actor completed his look with his signature eyeglasses and a pair of black shoes. Along with Tiger and Kriti, many other young celebs including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and senior stars including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Kapoor, were spotted at the event.

Have a look at the celeb videos from the Ganapath screening event, below: