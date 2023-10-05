Ganapath song Hum Aaye Hain OUT: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon displays sizzling chemistry with electrifying moves

One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Ganapath - A Hero is Born, starring the beloved pair from Heropanti, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, has garnered significant attention since it was first announced. Following the buzz generated by the exciting teaser, the filmmakers have now finally released the long-awaited dance sequence, Hum Aaye Hain featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from the film.

Ganapath first song OUT

As the release date of the film Ganapath - A Hero is Born approaches nearby, today on October 5, the makers of the film took to their Instagram handle to drop the highly anticipated first track from the film. The sensational dance number is titled Hum Aaye Hain and features the lead actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon grooving together to the beats of the song. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's captivating sizzling chemistry, combined with their highly energetic and electrifying dance moves and catchy chain hook-step, turns the peppy song into an ideal party anthem that will have you singing along. HAVE A LOOK AT THE FULL SONG:

About Ganapath

The movie Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is directed by Vikas Bahl, known for films like Queen and Super 30. The film will hit theaters on October 20th, during Dussehra, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This film reunites Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon after nine years since their debut movie, Heropanti. The highly anticipated movie is a dystopian sports action film and also includes the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. While the teaser has garnered positive responses from fans, they are eagerly awaiting the trailer to learn more about the movie.

Recently, the makers of the film took to their Instagram handle to drop the teaser from the film providing a glimpse into the movie's storyline, featuring some impressive action sequences that have piqued fans' curiosity and excitement. Tiger Shroff sported a rugged look, Kriti Sanon impressed the audience with her action scenes, and Amitabh Bachchan also made an intriguing appearance in the teaser. The teaser concluded with a dialogue from Tiger, “Jab apnon par baat aati hai, tab apan ki hatt jaati hai (When it comes to my people, I lose it big time),” adding to its intrigue.

