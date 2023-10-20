Ganapath song Sara Zamana OUT: Tiger Shroff unleashes electrifying party anthem with signature moves

One of the most anticipated films of 2023 Ganapath finally hit the theaters today, October 20. The film starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon has been courting a favorable response from the audiences so far. A while ago, Shroff announced the release of the new song Sara Zamana along with the music video from the film Ganapath.

Ganapath's Sara Zamana is out

On October 20, Tiger Shroff took to his Twitter handle (now X) to announce the release of the new song Sara Zamana along with the catchy music video. Sharing the link to the music video, the actor wrote, "The electrifying party anthem of the season is here #SaraZamana is out now! #Ganapath, In Cinemas Now!"

In the music video, Tiger can be seen flaunting his signature moves. Some slick dance moves and a Romeo-kinda look coupled with a killer smile have won over the fans. On the other hand, Sara Zamana has been crooned by Benny Dayal and Prakriti Kakar. The lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya.

Watch the Sara Zamana music video right here!

Tiger was papped visiting the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings of Bappa for his film Ganapath. He went to the temple donning a traditional outfit and even greeted his fans with folded hands as he walked out of the temple.

Ganapath has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl. It stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, and Elli Avram among others.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. His first look as ACP Satya was released recently. In the poster, Tiger Shroff can be seen posing shirtless and armed with a gun. The film is a part of Shetty's famed Cop Universe. The cast of the film also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

Apart from that, he is also doing an untitled film with Jagan Shakti. Shroff will also appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is scheduled to be released theatrically during Eid 2024.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple as Kriti Sanon-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ganapath releases