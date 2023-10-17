Ganapath star Tiger Shroff reveals on pressure to elevate action skills; says it gets 'tough' to reinvent

The highly anticipated sci-fi action thriller titled Ganapath: A Hero is Born is all set to release this Friday on October 20. It features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon as the main leads and is generating quite an excitement, particularly with the presence of Amitabh Bachchan in the film. The trailer and a couple of songs from the film are also being loved by the audience. Recently, during the press conference of Ganapath Tiger Shroff humorously revealed the reason behind doing action films. He also opened on the constant pressure on him to up his level of action.

Tiger Shroff humorously reveals the reason behind doing action films

Today, during the press conference of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganpath, Tiger Shroff revealed the reason behind him doing action films. He humourously said, “Main meri behen (Krishna Shroff) se bohot darta hoon yaar. Bohot tokti rehti hai, maarti rehti hai. Bachpan se chalta raha hai. Maar peet hoti rehti hai (I'm really scared of my sister, buddy. She scolds me a lot and even hits me. It's been going on since childhood. There's a lot of scolding and beating). That's why I am into action films.”

Tiger Shroff opens up on the constant pressure he has on him to elevate his action skills

The Heropanti actor was further asked whether he has constant pressure on him to take his level of action higher, Tiger Shroff agreed to it and responded by saying, “Definitely, because you know, I have done action films all my life. I am relatively new in the industry. Just 9 years. It is tough to continuously reinvent myself. With every film, the premise, and the scale increases. So it gets tough to reinvent.”

About Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath

The recently unveiled trailer of Ganapath: A Hero is Born offers a glimpse into the action-packed storyline and the film's impressive production, featuring captivating visuals. In Ganapath, Tiger Shroff takes on a dual role, playing both Guddu and Ganapath, and demonstrates exciting action scenes and impressive stunts. Kriti Sanon, in a new and unique role, skillfully handles nunchucks and swords. Amitabh Bachchan makes a fascinating appearance with a distinct appearance.

Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, is an upcoming movie that combines dystopian elements with sports action, creating a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. The highly awaited film is set to hit theaters on the auspicious day of Dussehra, which falls on October 20, 2023.

