Ganapath Teaser: Akshay Kumar impressed with Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon-Amitabh Bachchan; Karan Johar goes ‘wow’

Ganapath has been one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood. Bringing back the iconic Heropanti duo, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, fans have been waiting for the movie with bated breath. The wait seems to be now over as the makers of the film launched the teaser yesterday to give fans a glimpse of the movie’s story. While the action-packed entertainer had left fans going gaga over the teaser, it seems like it has also engulfed Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar with excitement as they shared reactions to it.

Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar shower Ganapath’s teaser with appreciation

Taking to their Instagram stories, director Karan Johar and actor Akshay Kumar shared their reactions to the film’s teaser. Akshay Kumar poured praises on the star cast of the movie and seems to be quite eager to “witness the masterpiece”. Meanwhile, Karan Johar also expressed elation for some “Box office fireworks” with the release of Ganapath this Dussehra.

“Tigerrrr!! NO one can fly like you, kick like you, even meditate like you. Kriti, my new favorite Nun-Chuck fighter, watch out world she means business. Mr Bachchan Sir, as always your voice alone sends shudders down my spine. Can’t wait to witness this masterpiece of Futuristic cinema,” wrote Akshay Kumar in his story while also sharing the teaser of the film.

The teaser of Ganapath also welcomed appreciation from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar as sharing the teaser, he wrote in his Instagram story, “Wow!!!! This looks fantastic and what an exciting world!!!!!! This Dussehra expect Box office fireworks,” and tagged actors Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

Want to know more about Ganapath? Let’s dive into the details

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is a dystopian sports action cinema. Slated for release on October 20th this year, the movie will also feature veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan along with Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. Notably, the teaser of the film, which was released yesterday, comprised some stunning action shots and left fans wanting for more.

ALSO READ: Ganapath Teaser OUT: Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon flaunt cool action moves; Amitabh Bachchan in intriguing avatar