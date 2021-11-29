Ganapath: Tiger Shroff goes shirtless in snow with ‘Producer Saab’ Jackky Bhagnani in London

Tiger Shroff is reuniting with former costar Kriti Sanon with massive actioner two-part film ‘Ganapath’. The venture is directed by Vikas Bahl and the filming is currently happening in London with Tiger Shroff. Tiger is one of the most active celebrities on social media and often shares pictures from personal and professional life on Instagram. On Monday, Tiger took to Instagram and shared a shirtless picture with Jackky Bhagnani, who is a producer on the film. Tiger can be posing with Jackky in the snow where he is standing bare upper body whilst Jackky is covered in layers of comfy clothes.

Along with the picture, Tiger wrote in the caption, “Literally chilling with my Bossman aka Producer Saab aka Bro”. Sunil Grover took to the comment section and wrote, “Super”. Salil Acharya wrote in the comments, “thats how u stay ahead of the game. When u are the game #topman Doing the impossible and staying in shape always”. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented on the picture and mentioned several heart emoticons. Several fans of Tiger commented on the picture and wrote complimentary things about the actor.

Take a look:

Tiger has a strong lineup of actioners including ‘Heropanti 2’ where he will be reuniting with ‘Student of the year 2’ costar Tara Sutaria. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the leading parts. Tiger has previously collaborated with Nawazuddin ‘Munna Michael 2’, the film received an underwhelming response on the box office. Jackky Bhagnani’s last release as a producer was Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor led ‘Bell Bottom’.

