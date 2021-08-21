Ganapath Teaser: Tiger Shroff packs a punch and announces his & Kriti Sanon's film's release on Christmas 2022

On Saturday, Tiger Shroff announced the release date of his actioner Ganapath Part 1 with director Vikas Bahl with an action packed video. The film that will once again bring Tiger and Kriti Sanon in the same frame will arrive in theatres on December 23, 2022, i.e, on Christmas. Tiger shared the announcement in Ganapath style as he flaunted his ripped avatar as he revealed that he only listens to his 'baaps' that include God and people.

In the video, Tiger's punchline goes, "Apun ko janta ne aur God ne bola aane ko, to apun aa re la hai". It surely seems to be an exciting way to give fans a closer look at the character he will essay in the actioner. Talking about the film, Tiger said, "Ganapath has been one of my most ambitious and challenging project. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well the idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and ganpath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here."

Take a look:

The video showcases Tiger in a cool yet power-packed avatar. Just like the poster reveal, the teaser of the film featuring Tiger gives us a glimpse of what lies ahead for fans Tiger. A while back, Kriti's badass look as Jassi also was released on social media and fans loved every bit of it. For the film, Kriti began training for action as well. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti had expressed excitement about doing action for the first time on the big screen. She had told us, "you’ll see me do action for the first time properly. You have seen the poster that has me on a Dirt Bike, that’s also something that I’m supposed to learn." She had also revealed that they will kick off shooting for Ganapath in October.

Ganapath is an actioner that will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. The film is all set to release on 23rd Dec 2022.

