Ganapath Trailer OUT: Tiger Shroff impresses with 'new avatar'; Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan shine

Ganapath: A Hero is Born stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. This sci-fi action thriller stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, marking their reunion after the film Heropanti. The movie also boasts the presence of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. The teaser and the song Hum Aaye Hain have already stirred considerable excitement among audiences. The official trailer of the movie was unveiled today, heightening the anticipation even further.

Ganapath trailer featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan released

On Monday, October 9, the official trailer for Ganapath: A Hero is Born was unveiled on social media. The brief preview offers a glimpse into the movie's breathtaking visuals and grand scale. Tiger Shroff seemingly takes on dual roles as Guddu and Ganapath, portraying the 'chosen one' with flawless action sequences and impactful dialogues. Kriti Sanon surprises in an unprecedented avatar, showcasing her action prowess with nunchucks and swords. Amitabh Bachchan makes a rugged appearance, adding an intriguing edge to his character. The trailer also provides insights into the visual effects, and visually striking songs, and teases the storyline, building anticipation for the film.

Watch the full trailer here:

Fan reactions to the trailer of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s film Ganapath

Fans swiftly flooded the comments section beneath the trailer on YouTube, expressing their exhilaration and showering praise on the cast. One fan exclaimed, “This gives goosebumps tiger shroff is back and it’s gonna be a blockbuster ahhhh,” while another commented, “Trailer looks Classy yaar... Swag of Tiger is Awesome.” An enthusiastic fan shared, “This is mind-blowing... can't wait for the movieee,” and another remarked, “Ganapath, jassi and Big B literally makes us proud.” Many others dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born is characterized as a dystopian sports action film directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023, aligning with the festival of Dussehra. The dynamic duo of Tiger and Kriti is poised to ignite the screen with their chemistry, promising to captivate the audience with this unique cinematic experience.

