Ganapath Twitter Review: Netizens laud Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s thriller for its ‘rollercoaster storyline’

Ganapath: A Hero is Born has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, bringing together the dynamic duo of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who previously co-starred in Heropanti. This dystopian sports action thriller, featuring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role, is helmed by director Vikas Bahl. The trailer provided a tantalizing glimpse into the action-packed narrative and the impressive use of visual effects, while the song Hum Aaye Hain showcased the sizzling chemistry between the lead couple. Now that the movie has hit theaters, netizens are sharing their thoughts and opinions on social media.

Netizens review Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath

Ganapath: A Hero is Born made its theatrical debut today and has garnered positive feedback from audiences. Viewers have praised the movie's concept, action sequences, and the impressive performances delivered by Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The climax of the film also received special recognition because of the twist and turns, along with the chemistry of the lead pair. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their reviews.

One fan said, “One of the greatest action film of Bollywood. Class acting n kya swag hai bhai @iTIGERSHROFF and lady killer @kritisanon looks gorgeous as always. First half is good but man what a thrill ride in 2nd half.. Epic climax. Don't miss it. 4/5 (stars) #Ganapath #GanapathReview.”

A user expressed, “#GanapathReview - Impressive (3.5 stars) Unique concept executed excellently. #TigerShroff's entry is spectacular, his action sequences shine, and #KritiSanon excels in her action role. #AmitabhBachchan as the mentor delivers a stellar performance. #Ganapath #GanapathMovie.”

A netizen wrote, “#Ganapath Blockbuster Performance #TigerShroff #KritiSanon Action sequence, Tiger Comic Timing , specially Ladakh fight scene is blow your Mind.”

A tweet read, “#Ganapath - Gigantic Blockbuster A Rollercoaster Storyline with amazing Twist & Amazing suspense. The sizzling chemistry between #TigerShroff & #KritiSanon is looking so beautiful and so adorable. Action sequence and thriller scene is too Good. 4/5.”

An admirer remarked, “#Ganapath rise of the Hero Bhai full Paisa wasool movie Last wala twist bhai (firecracker emoji).”

A fan claimed, “Blockbuster Ganpath #Ganapath.”

