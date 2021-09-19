Ganapati Festival 2021 round up: From Shilpa Shetty to Ananya Panday; Here’s how celebs had a fun celebration

Ganapati festival is one of the most loved festivals in our country. Many people welcome Lord Ganesh in their homes for a certain number of days and then bid him goodbye. Our Bollywood celebrities too welcome bappa in their homes with a lot of pomp and show. They not only welcome Lord Ganesh with great excitement but also bid him goodbye with the same enthusiasm and pray for him to come back again soon. Well, since it is the last and final day of the Ganapati Visarjan today, we thought of doing a round-up of the Ganapati festival 2021.

We will list down the Ganesh Chaturthi to Ganapati Visarjan pics of several celebrities to give you a gest of what this year’s Ganesh festival looked like.

1)

Like every year, this year too Shilpa Shetty welcomed Lord Ganesh in her house with the same zeal and enthusiasm. Although, the actress is going through a tough time in her personal life, yet she did not leave any stones unturned in making it a memorable festival for her kids. The actress has posted pictures of her twinning with her kids during Ganesh Chaturthi. She posted pictures of the lovely decoration of her Ganapati idol. The actress bid goodbye to her Bappa with a heavy heart and while visarjan too, the actress was twinning with her kids.

2) Ananya Panday

The gorgeous actress welcomed Bappa with a lot of celebration. She posted pictures of her looking stunning in a yellow salwar kameez as she posed with folded hands in front of her Bappa. Ananya even posted pictures of her telling her wish in Lord Ganapati’s ears as she held Bappa to bid him goodbye.

3) Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood who has been making headlines for not so good reasons these days too welcomed Lord Ganesh in his house. And on the visarjan day, he was seen dancing his heart out as he held Lord Ganesh to bid him goodbye.

4) Arpita Khan Sharma

’s sister Arpita Khan like every year welcomed Bappa home. Although, this year Salman could not be present for the celebration but that did not stop her from having a good celebration. Arpita and Aayush were seen distributing sweets to the media as well on the visarjan day.

5) Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor had posted a picture of her son Ravie looking adorable posing in front of Bappa. Later, Ekta bid goodbye to Bappa with the same zeal.

