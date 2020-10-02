Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as they pay tribute

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, wishes have been pouring in for the Father of The Nation. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also recalled his teachings and shared them on social media.

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and today, as the world celebrates the same, several Bollywood actors also have been tweeting and remembering the Father of The Nation. Speaking of this, Vicky Kaushal and also took to social media to share two of Mahatma's greatest quotes and celebrated his teachings about life and love. Amid the ongoing pandemic, both Vicky and Katrina have been keeping their fans updated about their shenanigans via social media.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Katrina took to social media to celebrate the wisdom imparted by Mahatma as she dropped a quote by him on her Instagram story. Katrina shared a photo of the Father Of The Nation and wrote, "Where there is love, there is life." On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal too remembered the popular leader on his 150th Birth Anniversary. Vicky shared two photos of the father of the nation on his Instagram story to remember him on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In one of the photos, Vicky shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi. The quote read, "A coward is incapable of exhibiting love, it is the prerogative of the brave."

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wish:

Meanwhile, earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jonas, and other Bollywood stars remembered the teachings imparted by Mahatma Gandhi and extended Gandhi Jayanti wishes to their fans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Rajghat in the morning to offer his tribute to the Father of The Nation.

