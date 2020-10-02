Gandhi Jayanti 2020: From Lage Raho Munna Bhai to Hey Ram, films featuring Mahatma Gandhi

Today marks the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Check out some of the movies that featured him.

2nd October marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi whom we call Mahatma Gandhi. His efforts to get independence for the nation will never be forgotten and everyone bows their heads as a token of respect for this great personality who taught us the path of non-violence. Meanwhile, numerous films have been made on the Father of the Nation and many others have featured him as a pivotal character. These movies are the best in terms of cherishing his life and teachings.

Today, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2020, we are going to have a look at some of the best motion pictures which have featured Mahatma Gandhi over the years. Right from Hey Ram to Lage Raho Munna Bhai, these movies are dedicated to the eminent personality, his life, teachings, and contributions during India’s struggle for independence. This article is solely dedicated to the guardian of peace whom we fondly remember as Bapu.

Check out the list of movies below:

Gandhi (1982)

This one is considered to be one of the best movies that celebrate the life of Mahatma Gandhi. It features Ben Kingsley in the titular role and is directed by Richard Attenborough. The movie chronicles Bapu’s life right from his days in South Africa till the time India gained independence.

The Making of Mahatma (1996)

The Shyam Benegal directorial focuses on the time when Gandhi Ji stayed in South Africa for many years where he eventually adopted the path of non-violence against racial discrimination.

Hey Ram (2000)

The historical drama helmed by Kamal Haasan chronicles around the period of India’s partition after getting independence and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. is seen making an extended cameo as Amjad Ali Khan in the movie.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara ( 2005)

Although the movie is not based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the spectacular performances put forward by actors Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar make it a must-watch for everyone. The psychological drama chronicles around the life of a retired Hindi professor suffering from dementia who suddenly starts believing that he killed Bapu.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

The sequel to Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) involves a new and unique story that chronicles around the philosophy of Gandhigiri. The main protagonist, Munna Bhai suddenly begins to see the spirit of Gandhi Ji who guides him towards the path of peace and non-violence

Gandhi My Father (2007)

This movie focuses on the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. Produced by Anil Kapoor, it explores the complex and strained relationship that he had with his son.

