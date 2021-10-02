Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Shraddha Kapoor & others remember teachings of the Mahatma

The birthday of the Father Of The Nation, Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated every year in India on October 2. The man who fought against the British Raj in India peacefully and helped massively in the freedom struggle of the nation is being remembered across the world today. Even Bollywood stars are not far behind in remembering his teachings of nonviolence, knowledge, change and more on Gandhi Jayanti. Vicky Kaushal, , Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and others took to social media to share their thoughts on Gandhi Jayanti.

While Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to drop a video wish on Gandhi Jayanti, Sanjay Dutt penned a note. He wrote, "To the man who taught us all. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi." shared Gandhiji's quote on animal treatment. It reads as, "The Greatness of nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." Sunny Deol wrote, "Salute to the man who fought against hatred and oppression with love." Ritesh Sidhwani also remembered Gandhiji's teachings in a post on Twitter.

Esha Deol wrote, "Happy Gandhi jayanti #GandhiJayanti May his teachings of truth, non violence & simplicity be with us and continue to influence generations to come." , Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal also extended wishes on Gandhi Jayanti and remembered the teachings of the Father of The Nation. wrote, "Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.." She shared a quote by Gandhiji that reads as, "Hate the sin not the sinner."

To the man who taught us all. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/mf1Tj4ZKqd — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 2, 2021

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. M.K.Gandhi #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/BMpWv2bRFy — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) October 2, 2021

We need to be reminded ….. #GandhiJayanti A great mans ..great words… pic.twitter.com/spRoLk4rVy — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 2, 2021

Salute to the man who fought against hatred and oppression with love. #GandhiJayanti — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 2, 2021

May his teachings live on through us. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/biSQket8vm — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) October 2, 2021

Happy Gandhi jayanti #GandhiJayanti May his teachings of truth, non violence & simplicity be with us and continue to influence generations to come. — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) October 2, 2021

Gandhiji’s words continue to inspire me & millions around the world. Sharing some of my favourites #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/N5IZOpJIWM — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) October 2, 2021

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world." Mahatma Gandhi's words continue to inspire me and all of us today too. Wishing everyone a blessed #GandhiJayanti — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 2, 2021

"The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace."

- Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/BMln5VxDqZ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 2, 2021

Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace….

Happy Gandhi Jayanti #GandhiJayanti2021 #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/qrvfo7ggKa — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, early in the morning, Politicians also visited the Raj Ghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his Jayanti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the Father Of The Nation. He tweeted, "राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions." Other leaders like Rahul Gandhi and more visited the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma.

