Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and others extend wishes

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on 2 October to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and is one of the three national holidays of India. Hailed as the 'Father of the Nation', Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is synonymous with the Indian freedom struggle. However, what distinguished him from the revolutionaries of the world was that he was also revered as an ambassador of peace - one who led the way to free his country from its oppressors without violence. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and others took to their social media accounts and extended their wishes. Take a quick look.

Bollywood celebrities extend wishes on Gandhi Jayanti 2023

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared a beautiful message to wish everyone a happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023. The actor wrote, "Mahatma GandhiJi’s teachings are timeless and have underlined the importance of compassion, unity and love. He taught us how to never lose spirit and heart in the face of adversity. Let’s remember him and celebrate his legacy on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a quote by Gandhi Ji on her Instagram Stories: "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. - Mahatma Gandhi #GandhiJayanti."

Here's what Anushka Sharma posted on Gandhi Jayanti 2023:

Take a look at the wishes by Malaika Arora, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn on Gandhi Jayanti 2023:

Meanwhile, many films on the freedom fighter after Gandhi have worked on five trajectory models - his life (Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak/The Making of the Mahatma), history (Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Bose and Nine Hours To Rama), a flawed hero (Ambedkar and Gandhi My Father), ideological conflict (Sardar, Hey Ram, Gandhi to Hitler/Dear Friend Hitler and Hamne Gandhi Ko Maar Diya) and as a metaphor of non-violence and tolerance (or the lack of it) in the India of today (Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara).

