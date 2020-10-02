Gandhi Jayanti: Disha Patani, Sidharth, Sanjay Dutt & more pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, several Bollywood celebrities remembered the Father of the Nation and shared his popular quotes.

It is Gandhi Jayanti which marks the birth anniversary of the ‘Father of The Nation’ aka Mahatma Gandhi. And while the nation is celebrating his 151st birth anniversary today, people remember Bapu for his sacrifices and the invaluable teachings. In fact, the social media is inundated with messages and tributes to one of the greatest leaders of the nation. Interestingly, several celebrities have also taken to social media to pay their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and shared his popular quotes.

Shabana Azmi shared a quote by the iconic leader on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Remembering #Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light.” Urmila Matondkar wrote, ““वैष्णव जन तो तेने कहिये जे पीर परायी जाणे रे” Wishing all happy #GandhiJayanti #peace #love #humanity #nonviolence”

On the other hand, Ayushmann shared a beautiful quote by Mahatma Gandhi in reference to the brutal killings of two young woman in two different gang rape incidents. The quote read as, “Jis din se ek mahila raat me sadakon par swatantra roop se chalne lagegi, us din se hum keh sakte hain ki Bharat new swatantrata haasil kr li hai.” also remembered Bapu and wrote, “We need you back again…. Happy Birthday Bapu.” Besides, Sanjay Dutt shared a snippet from his movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai and wrote “Happy Birthday Bapu!”

Take a look at Bollywood celebs tribute on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary:

Remembering #Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light. pic.twitter.com/uCFaUIKTS0 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 2, 2020

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong."

- Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 2, 2020

बापू हम शर्मिन्दा हैं, तेरे क़ातिल ज़िन्दा हैं..

फ़ल फ़ूल रहे हैं.. गंद मचा रहे हैं।

Happy birthday & sorry! #GandhiJayanti — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 2, 2020

