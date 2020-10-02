Gandhi Jayanti movie releases over the years: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War to Shahid Kapoor’s Haider

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, here’s a list of films that were released on the national holiday in the last decade. Not just this, we take you through the box office figures of each of these.

For Bollywood, a holiday film release brings cheer and joy as it guarantees the fact that audiences would reach the movie halls to enjoy the same. Gandhi Jayanti marks the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi as well as a national holiday in India. Over the years, Bollywood has ensured that audiences enjoy their films on the holiday and some hits have released on the day. From and Tiger Shroff starrer War to and ’s Anjaana Anjaani, films of different genres have been released on Gandhi Jayanti over the years.

However, 2020, has been a tough year when it comes to film releases. Several scheduled releases have been postponed and one of those included Gandhi Jayanti release Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring . Though some films have taken the OTT route and this year we have Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli releasing on October 2 on a platform, fans continue to wait for the films to hit the big screens. Amid this, we decided to remind you about all the films which released on Gandhi Jayanti in the last decade. Today, we bring forth a list of those along with their performance at the box office. So, gear up and check out the list of films that have been released on Gandhi Jayanti over the years.

Take a look at Box Office numbers of film releases on Gandhi Jayanti:

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (2019)

Siddharth Anand directorial that starred Hrithik and Tiger in the lead dropped last year on October 2. The buzz of seeing Tiger Vs Hrithik on screen drew audiences to the theatre and the fact that it released on a national holiday added to the box office numbers as well. The visual spectacle of dangerous stunts along with stunning visuals of different exotic locations attracted even more moviegoers and as a result, War turned out to be 2019's biggest blockbuster.

’s Singh Is Bliing (2015)

Coming to Khiladi Kumar aka 's Singh is Bliing, the film was a remake of the Korean film, My Wife is a Gangster 3. However, the film failed to leave a similar impact on audiences. The film, despite releasing on a national holiday, was not able to impress critics. It also starred Lara Dutta, Amy Jackson and Kay Kay Menon and was directed by Prabhu Dheva. The film did receive a great opening at the box office as Akshay Kumar's fan following was huge. But, the average reviews by some publications did affect the overall run at box office of the film.

Talvar (2015)

Based on the 2008 Arushi Talwar double murder case, the Meghna Gulzar directorial starred stellar actors including the late Irrfan, , Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi. The film had released on October 2 and it managed to do well at the box office. With terrific performances by Irrfan, Konkona and Neeraj, it received critical acclaim as well as box office success. The fact that it was released on a national holiday, worked in its favour as well. Talvar premiered at TIFF 2015 in the special-presentation section and was screened at the 2015 BFI London Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. Also, since the film was based on a highly publicized murder case, the nation's interest to see it on the big screen drew bigger audiences to the theatre and it did well.

Bang Bang (2014)

The Hindi remake of Hollywood film Knight And Day, Bang Bang starred Hrithik Roshan and . The action flick managed to leave a massive impact on audiences and due to the same, it minted huge moolah at the box office. It also was among the highest grossers of the year. The fact that it hit the screens on a national holiday added to the success of the film. Fans loved seeing Hrithik and Katrina together on screen and the music too was loved by audiences. It was appreciated for the action sequences and stunning locations. All in all, Bang Bang managed to leave an impact on audiences and also raked in moolah at the box office.

Haider (2014)

Starring and in the lead, Haider was Vishal Bhardwaj's film. The film is both a modern-day adaptation of Hamlet by William Shakespeare and Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night. The story, the screenplay, the music and performances, all impressed the audiences back then and the film did well at the box office. The fact that it was based on a controversial topic related to Kashmir politics generated a lot of interest and audiences thronged to theatres to see it. As a result, the film managed to make money at the box office. It was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival. It bagged 5 national awards as well.

Besharam (2013)

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, the late and , Besharam released on a national holiday in 2013. However, despite that, it was unable to mint moolah at the box office. The film had generated a lot of interest as it was the first time that Ranbir was seen with his parents on screen as well. The film did get a good opening on Gandhi Jayanti. However, the negative reviews that followed impacted the run of the film and it was unable to leave an impact on audiences.

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Anjaana Anjaani, the film had generated a lot of interest as fans of the lead actors wanted to see them on screen. The film released a day ahead of Gandhi Jayanti and wanted to take advantage of the national holiday. The romantic dramedy managed to receive good reviews from critics. While the music as well as performances by Ranbir and Priyanka were loved, the story and the light moments became a highlight of the film. At the box office too, Anjaana Anjaani managed to rake in good moolah and as a result, was among the popular films that released that year.

