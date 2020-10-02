  1. Home
Gandhi Jayanti: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan quote Mahatma Gandhi as they remember him

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma found relevance in Mahatma Gandhi’s words on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The actresses paid tribute to the 'father of the nation.'
28067 reads Mumbai
October 2 marks the birthday of the "Father of the Nation" Mahatma  Gandhi and on this day, people across the globe remember Bapu. Since morning, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in on Gandhi Jayanti and now, actresses Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan also have taken to social media to recall Bapu's teachings. Kareena, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, shared Mahatma's quote on life and living as she remembered his teachings on Gandhi Jayanti. 

Kareena shared a quote, "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." Further, Anushka Sharma found relevance in the current times and Gandhi Ji's teachings. She remembered the Mahatma and wrote,"My humble tribute to the Father of The Nation, who inspired the entire world with his kindness and compassion. I sincerely hope that the lessons he taught us would live in everyone's heart. #GandhiJayanti."

Priyanka Chopra also remembered the Mahatma on the special day. She also quoted his teachings on her Instagram story and remembered him like others in the nation. Priyanka wrote, "With all that's been happening in the world, his words are so relevant in the times we live in. #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti." She quoted his sayings on faith in humanity as well as about error and truth. 

Take a look at Priyanka, Anushka and Kareena's wishes on Gandhi Jayanti:

Wishes have been pouring in from all across the world for the Father of the Nation. Several other Bollywood actors like Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sunny Deol, Hema Malini and more have paid tributes on social media to the Mahatma. Prime Narendra Modi also paid a tribute to the Mahatma at Rajghat. Further, President Ram Nath Kovind also remembered the Father Of The Nation as he penned a tribute to him on social media. 

Also Read|Gandhi Jayanti movie releases over the years: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War to Shahid Kapoor’s Haider

Credits :Kareena/Priyanka/Anushka InstagramGetty Images

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

and I wished people also celebrated lal Bahadur Shastri Ji's birthday today

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Of course Miss wannabe white American and fake Chopra first again. Shameless woman!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

fakers all, when was the last time they displayed any values that Gandhi ji stood for? Just tweeting mindlessly!

