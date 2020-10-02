Gandhi Jayanti: Shah Rukh Khan remembers value of truth on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with sweet post

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan shares a heartfelt tribute for the Father of the Nation.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the nation has been remembering the invaluable teachings of the Father of the Nation. The social media has been inundated with heartfelt tributes for Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi aka Mahatma Gandhi. In fact, several celebrities also shared Bapu’s quotes on his 151st birth anniversary. Joining them, also penned a heartfelt tribute for Mahatma Gandhi on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote about one lesson he wants to inculcate in the children.

He shared a picture of three kids posing as Gandhi Ji's three monkeys and mentioned that he wants kids to follow one of Gandhi Ji's ideal irrespective of the situation. King Khan further remembered the value of truth on Bapu’s birth anniversary. He wrote, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time.... it should be Hear no bad... see no bad.... speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s post on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary.

If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oOgnX57yBS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2020

Earlier, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Dutt etc had paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Anushka found relevance in the current times and Gandhi Ji's teachings and wrote, "My humble tribute to the Father of The Nation, who inspired the entire world with his kindness and compassion. I sincerely hope that the lessons he taught us would live in everyone's heart. #GandhiJayanti."

