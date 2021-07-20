Gandi Baat fame Gehana Vasisth lends support to Raj Kundra: I know what was being made under Kundra’s company

’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in an alleged pornography case. ‘Gandi Baat’ fame actress Gehana Vasisth who was also arrested in the past for a similar case, has issued a statement in the matter. According to a report in ETimes, Gehana came out in support of Raj Kundra and mentioned that erotic cinema should not be compared to porn. In a video statement given to ETimes, Gehana said that Raj Kundra never forced her to do anything. She also mentioned that she has worked as a heroine in 3 films that were produced for Raj Kundra’s app.

Gehana Vasisth supported Raj Kundra and said, “I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with porn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra’s company. I have worked as a heroine in 3 films produced for Raj Kundra’s app. He never forced me to do anything, I was paid according to the work I did and deserved. I had no issues with the work or the payment I received.”

Further, in the statement, Gehana mentioned, “I had no objections to the content, nor did I have any bad experience of working on the sets. Those films were released very well and neither of those films were porn movies. Those who have a doubt can use Google search and look for those films and my other work. None of it can be classified as porn.” The court has sentenced Raj Kundra to police custody till July 23, meanwhile, the case is under investigation.

